Politics Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight All member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recorded COVID-19 infections. In the face of the pandemic’s complex developments, Vietnam, in its capacity as ASEAN Chair in 2020, has been actively promoting the bloc’s common efforts and cooperating with partners in the fight against the disease.

Politics Vietnam voices concerns over armed conflicts’ impact on children Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, voiced concerns over children’s situation in armed conflicts and emphasised the need for the international community to take specific measures and actions to minimise conflicts’ impact on children.

Politics 23rd ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council Meeting Vietnam’s Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung chaired the 23rd ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council Meeting on June 23. The online meeting was meant to prepare for the 36th ASEAN Summit and ministerial meetings slated for June 24-26.

Politics Deputy PM: Vietnam wants to develop supply chain Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 23 for Executive Vice President of Techonic Industries (TTI) Nate Easter.