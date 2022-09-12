Health Infographic Vietnam records high COVID-19 vaccination coverage Vietnam has launched large scale COVID-19 vaccination drives. As of August 4, more than 247 million doses had been administered, making Vietnam into the list of countries with high vaccination coverage in the world.

Health Infographic Three domestically-produced Covid-19 drugs licensed The Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health on February 17 issued the list of three COVID-19 treatment drugs containing the active ingredient Molnupiravir, which had been granted certificates of registration for conditional circulation.

Health Infographic Vietnam up 48 places in COVID-19 recovery index Vietnam jumped 48 spots to claim the 14th place in the COVID-19 Recovery Index by Nikkei Asia in May 2022. Vietnam is the first country in Southeast Asia to exempt foreign tourists from all testing, vaccination and quarantine requirements.