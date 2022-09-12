Message for Covid-19 prevention and control in the new situation
On September 8, 2022, the Ministry of Health released the latest message on COVID-19 prevention and control. Accordingly, the 5K message is modified to 2K including masks and disinfection.
VNA
VNA
Message for Covid-19 prevention and control in the new situation Covid-19 prevention and control in the new situation Covid-19 prevention and control Vietnam News VietnamPlus
You should also see
InfographicSix commodities with export value of over 10 bln USD
Six commodities registered an export value of over 10 bln USD in the first eight months of 2022, accounting for 63.4 percent of the country's total exports.
See more
InfographicVietnam records high COVID-19 vaccination coverage
Vietnam has launched large scale COVID-19 vaccination drives. As of August 4, more than 247 million doses had been administered, making Vietnam into the list of countries with high vaccination coverage in the world.
InfographicThree domestically-produced Covid-19 drugs licensed
The Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health on February 17 issued the list of three COVID-19 treatment drugs containing the active ingredient Molnupiravir, which had been granted certificates of registration for conditional circulation.
InfographicVietnam up 48 places in COVID-19 recovery index
Vietnam jumped 48 spots to claim the 14th place in the COVID-19 Recovery Index by Nikkei Asia in May 2022. Vietnam is the first country in Southeast Asia to exempt foreign tourists from all testing, vaccination and quarantine requirements.
InfographicMinistry of Health proposes V2K message in COVID-19 prevention and control
The Ministry of Health proposed the V2K message (vaccines, face masks and disinfection) in COVID-19 prevention and control. However, the previous 5K message could return if a new COVID-19 variant breaks out affecting public health. So far, the Health Ministry has proposed the suspension of health declaration and removed restrictions on crowds and distance.
InfographicVietnam successfully produces vaccine against African swine fever
Vietnam has successfully produced a vaccine against African swine fever (ASF).