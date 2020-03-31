Message from British Ambassador and Consul General to British nationals
Currently, there are many foreign nationals living and working in Vietnam. In the context of the COVID -19 pandemic, British Ambassador Gareth Ward and Consul General Ian Gibbons sent messages to these citizens to help them keep themselves and those around them safe.
