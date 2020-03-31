Videos Tourism service providers in the wake of COVID-19 Due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic, many tourism service providers have been operating under a tight budget, and to stop the spread of the deadly virus, some have closed.

Videos Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s growth forecast Fitch Solutions has recently revised down Vietnam’s economic growth in 2020 to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Videos Lychee in full bloom: Bee breeders, lychee growers both happy Lychee gardens in Hai Duong province are often in full bloom in February and March. During this time, bee breeders from across the country often bring the insects to those gardens.

Videos Red silk cotton flower bewitches Thanh Hoa locals With spring in full bloom, the red silk cotton flowers that line the streets of Dong Ve Ward, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province are drawing more visitors to the area, and many people, particularly young locals, are taking the opportunity to pose for the perfect picture.