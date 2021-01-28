Politics Congratulation to Mongolian Prime Minister Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 28 sent a message of congratulations to Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene on being approved as Prime Minister of Mongolia by the country’s Parliament.

Politics National Party Congress receives more greetings from communist parties The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has received congratulatory messages from the communist parties of Russia, France and India.

Politics Congratulatory messages show solidarity, friendship, cooperation with Vietnam A large number of parties, organisations, diplomatic delegations, and friends around the world have extended congratulatory messages to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), expressing their solidarity, friendship, and cooperation with the Vietnamese Party, State and people.

Politics Party Congress – key to future: Venezuelan diplomat Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Josefina Pugh Moreno has praised the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) over the past 91 years, while emphasising the significance of the 13th National Party Congress to the future of Vietnam.