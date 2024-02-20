Metfone celebrates 15 years of operation in Cambodia
Metfone launches TV360 digital TV app at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Metfone under the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) marked its 15 years of operation in Cambodia at a ceremony held in Phnom Penh on February 19.
Speaking at the event, Viettel Chairman Tao Duc Thang said that the group has invested and transferred state-of-the-art telecommunications technologies to Cambodia, helping generate social benefits in the country over the past 15 years.
Metfone and Viettel as a whole have been a pioneer that leads Cambodia’s digital transformation in recent years, he said, highlighting Metfone has developed advanced technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to provide Cambodia with digital platforms, solutions and services, contributing to the nation’s prosperity and sustainability.
Viettel Chairman Tao Duc Thang speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)To date, the company has signed cooperation deals with most of Cambodian ministries to promote digital transformation in the nation, he stressed.
Affirming Metfone’s desire to make further contributions to Cambodia’s development, Thang affirmed the company will work to ensure that no Cambodian is left behind with the support of technologies.
Meanwhile, Metfone General Director Cao Manh Duc said that Metfone, which has won confidence of Cambodians over the past years, has served as a bridge to promote the friendship and solidarity between the two countries and two peoples.
Metfone will accompany the Cambodian Government and enterprises to develop the country in the coming time, he added.
Tea Seiha presents Monisaraphon Medals to Metfone and three individuals of Viettel and Metfone for their contributions for the development of Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Tea Seiha hailed the company’s operation in the past 15 years, saying he hopes that Metfone will continue supporting the Cambodian Government’s Pentagon Strategy-Phase 1 on the development of digital economy and society.
Metfone’s successes and unceasing development are a symbol for the friendship cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, the official said./.