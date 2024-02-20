Business Rice sector works on 5 billion USD export target Vietnam's rice exports are expected to continue their upward trajectory this year, toward a milestone of 5 billion USD in turnover.

Business First container of Ha Giang pickled daikon in 2024 exported to Japan The first container of pickled daikon in 2024 from the northern province of Ha Giang was exported to Japan on February 19 within the cooperation in the value chain linkage between Ha Giang and the Vietnam Misaki Co., Ltd.

Business Farm exports expect breakthrough Vietnam's export of agricultural products recorded impressive growth in the first month of 2024 and is expected to see a breakthrough in the whole year.