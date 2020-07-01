Metfone supplies teleconferencing system to Cambodia’s gendarmerie
The Viettel Cambodia company (Metfone), a subsidiary of Vietnam’s military-run industry and telecoms group Viettel, handed over a video conferencing system to the Royal Gendarmerie of Cambodia (RGC) in Phnom Penh on June 30.
The event to hand over Metfone's video conferencing system to the Royal Gendarmerie of Cambodia on June 30 (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Viettel Cambodia company (Metfone), a subsidiary of Vietnam’s military-run industry and telecoms group Viettel, handed over a video conferencing system to the Royal Gendarmerie of Cambodia (RGC) in Phnom Penh on June 30.
This system is a long-term cooperation project in which Metfone will use its high technologies and experienced personnel to assist the RGC to digitalise the force’s systems and apply new techniques.
Addressing the handover ceremony, Metfone CEO Phung Van Cuong said technicians of his company will install this system at 28 video conferencing locations of the RGC and supply them with telecom facilities that are among of the best of their kinds.
He noted that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the strong development of teleconferencing solutions has provided an effective option for holding events without face-to-face meeting while still ensuring immediate transfer of information.
Cuong pledged maximum technical support for RGC units under this project, thus helping to safeguard social security and order in Cambodia, especially in health emergencies.
RGC Commander Gen. Sao Sokha appreciated the company’s wholehearted and practical assistance for the force in the recent past, especially since COVID-19 broke out.
He believed that the new technologies equipped for RGC will help boost the effectiveness of its activities.
In March, Metfone signed a memorandum of understanding on the supply of video conferencing solutions to the Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport. On June 29, it inked another with the country’s Ministry of Health to implement an array of digital apps to improve health services and the distribution of medical resources and services./.