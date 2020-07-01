World Cambodia-Japan trade grows in first four months Trade between Cambodia and Japan reached 778 million USD in the first four months of 2020, up 4 percent year on year, the AKP news agency reported, citing recent statistics from the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).

World Vietnam reiterates consistent support for 2015 Iran nuclear deal Vietnam affirmed its consistent support for the disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, along with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at a meeting of the UN Security Council on June 30.

World ASEAN, Australian ministers hold special online meeting on COVID-19 Foreign ministers of ASEAN member countries and Australia agreed to enhance cooperation in COVID-19 control and vaccine development at a teleconferenced special meeting on June 30.

World Laos keep entry restrictions in place until end of July The Lao Government has decided to keep its international border gates closed to normal exit-entry, except for Lao citizens or foreigners with urgent need who must receive permission from the Lao national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.