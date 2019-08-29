Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong (R) and PT National Coordinator Alberto Anaya (Source: VNA)

– A delegation of the Labour Party (PT) of Mexico led by National Coordinator Alberto Anaya is on a working visit to Vietnam from August 25 – 30 at the invitation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.On August 29 in Hanoi, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong received PT National Coordinator Alberto Anaya.During the meeting, Vuong expressed his belief that the visit of the PT delegation will contribute to deepening solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two Parties and states, and hoped that cooperation between the two Parties will be strengthened and developed in the coming time.He highly appreciated support from the PT and Anaya for the Party and people of Vietnam over the past time, and thanked the PT and Anaya in helping Vietnam to print and publish books and documents on President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam, as well as the country’s doi moi (renewal) achievements and sovereignty over Truong Sa and Hoang Sa archipelagos, thus improving the CPV’s communication work in Mexico and Latin America.Anaya, for his part, affirmed that achievements that Vietnam has achieved over the past 30 years in the fields of socio-economic development, science and technology, social security, and poverty reduction have continued to be an encouragement, contributing to strengthening trust in socialism for left-wing and progressive forces in Mexico, Latin America and the world.He said the PT wants to further expand solidarity and traditional cooperation between the two Parties.On the occasion, they signed an agreement on cooperation between two Parties for the 2019-2024 period.Earlier, Alberto Anaya and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and chief of its office Nguyen Van Nen held talks, during which the two sides briefed each other on situation of each Party and nation, compared notes on international issues of shared concern, and discussed measures to further promote and expand relations between the two Parties in the coming time.During his visit to Vietnam, Anaya met with Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man.Also on August 29 morning, member of the Party Central Committee and Director General of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Nguyen Duc Loi received the PT delegation.The VNA Director General thanked the PT for its valuable support to Vietnam's national liberation in the past and the development of the VNA.He said as a government news agency, the VNA received assistance from the PT in printing and publishing its publications, including the Vietnam Pictorial magazine, in Latin America.The guest highlighted the increasing important position of the VNA, saying that the agency contributes to popularising policies and action programmes of the Party, State and Government of Vietnam. He affirmed that the PT will continue to help VNA in printing and publishing information products in Mexico and Latin America.-VNA