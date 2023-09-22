Politics Seminar honours Vietnam-Cuba special fraternal solidarity The Vietnam- Cuba Friendship Association of Hanoi and the People’s Committee of Ba Dinh district on September 22 co-organised a seminar on the Vietnam-Cuba special solidarity, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Leader Fidel Castro's historical visit to Vietnam (September 1973 - 2023).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM’s visit hoped to lift Vietnam-Brazil ties to new height: Ambassador The official visit to Brazil by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is expected to contribute to lifting the relations between Vietnam and the Latin American country to a new height, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency (VNA).