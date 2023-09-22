Mexican Labour Party leader lauds Vietnam News Agency’s position
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has maintained its position as a major multimedia news agency in the country by providing mainstream information in a timely and accurate fashion for both domestic and international readers, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT) Alberto Anaya Guitiérrez said on September 21.
The PT leader made the statement while visiting the VNA’s representative office in Mexico City on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the agency (September 15, 1945).
He was accompanied by four Politburo members of the PT, including President of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Chamber of Deputies Alfredo Femat Bañuelos, who is also President of the Mexico-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group.
Guitiérrez commended the good quality and diversity of the VNA’s information products, which, he said, have caught up with scientific-technological development, and as well as the evolving world.
He also highlighted the agency’s external information service, which has helped promote the image of Vietnam to readers across the five continents.
Based on the close ties between the PT and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), and between the PT and the VNA, the Mexican Party hopes for further support and coordination with the agency in the information work, he said.
Chief of the VNA’s representative office Truong Phi Hung stressed that the agency and the PT signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on November 28, 2010.
Its cooperation content was included in a joint plan framework built and signed by the CPV and the PT for the 2010-2015 period, he said./.