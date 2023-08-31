Culture - Sports Art exchange brings ASEAN countries closer The Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO) in coordination with embassies of ASEAN countries in the capital city organised an international art exchange programme to celebrate the 56th founding anniversary of the bloc (August 8) and the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).

ASEAN ASEAN Summit to discuss migrant worker issues: official The 43rd ASEAN Summit, scheduled to take place in early September, will discuss migrant worker issues that have been on the agenda of the 30th ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council Meeting held in Jakarta on August 29, according to Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy.

ASEAN 43rd ASEAN Summit to focus on four main pillars Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on August 28 revealed four main pillars of his country’s Chairmanship in the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meeting slated from September 5-7.

World Malaysia to allocate 430 million USD for energy transition Malaysia will allocate 2 billion ringgit (430 million USD) to a National Energy Transition Facility to enable catalytic blended finance, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on August 29.