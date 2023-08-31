Mexican locality values potential for cooperation with ASEAN
An ASEAN delegation including Ambassadors of the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam meet with Governor Mauricio Kuri González (central). (Photo: VNA)Mexico City (VNA) – The ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) paid a working visit to the state of Queretaro in central Mexico from August 28-30 to strengthen multifaceted relations with the locality that is among leading foreign investment attraction destinations in the Latin American country.
Within the framework of the trip, the ASEAN delegation including Ambassadors of the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam met with Governor Mauricio Kuri González, attended the ASEAN-Queretaro Business Forum, and visited some local businesses.
The governor emphasised the need to reach a concensus between the Queretaro government and ASEAN over values and principles, with focuses on sustainable economic growth and regional stability.
He said that despite being one of the localities with the highest economic growth rate in Mexico, Queretaro expects to learn the economic development experience of ASEAN.
On behalf of ACMC, Thai Ambassador Paisan Rupanichkij, rotating President of ACMC announced ACMC's initiative in strengthening connections between businesses and people of ASEAN and the state of Queretaro.
At the ASEAN-Queretaro Business Forum, Dr. Paloma Palacios González, a representative of the Queretaro state government, emphasised that ASEAN plays an increasingly important role in the global supply chain and has a significant influence on world economic activities.
She said boosting trade with ASEAN countries will bring export and investment opportunities to Queretaro.
Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hoanh Nam called on businesses of the two countries to strengthen connections and take advantage of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
Within the framework of the forum, nearly 40 Queretaro businesses met trade representatives of the ACMC to get information and seek trade partners./.