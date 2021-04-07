Politics Infographic Chairman of National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vu Hai Ha Vu Hai Ha, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee at the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Politics Infographic Chairman of National Assembly's Committee on Sci-Tech and Environment Le Quang Huy Le Quang Huy, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Science, Technology and Environment during the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Politics South African newswire highlights Vietnam’s new leadership “The Diplomatic Society” newswire of South Africa on April 6 carried an article on the newly-elected leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State.

Politics Int’l workshop spotlights Vietnam’s role in Asia-Europe partnership International experts and scholars highly have valued Vietnam’s role and its contributions to connecting the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with partner countries and regional organisations.