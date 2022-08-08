Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Mexican Secretariat of Economy has announced an anti-dumping investigation into cold-rolled steel imported from Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).



The investigated products are classified under HS codes 7209.16.01, 7209.17.01, 7209.18.01, 7209.26.01, 7209.27.01, 7209.28.01, 7209.90.99, 7211.23.03, 7211.29.99, 7211.90.99, 7225.50.07, and 7226.92.06.



Statistics from the International Trade Centre (ITC) showed that Vietnam earned 220 million USD from exporting iron and steel, mostly those coded HS 7209 and 7210, to Mexico in 2020, an increase of 70% compared to 2019. The export earnings of cold rolled steel which are under investigation reached 50 million USD.



After officially initiating the case, the Mexican investigation agency sent questionnaires to relevant businesses for responses before September 6, but the deadline may be extended. The agency is expected to issue a preliminary decision within 130 days after the initiation of the investigation.



The MoIT recommended that Vietnamese businesses review the production and export of products involved in the investigation. They were also advised to fully cooperate with the Mexican investigation agency while coordinating with the ministry during the process for timely support./.