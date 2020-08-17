At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - TC Services Vietnam and Malaysian multinational group Tan Chong debuted the famed MG sports car brand in Vietnam on August 17 and opened five agents around the country.

Teh Kim Hwa, General Director of TC Services Vietnam, MG’s official distributor in Vietnam, said that after not being in Vietnam for eight years MG Vietnam has introduced the sport utility vehicle (SUV) models MG ZS, priced from 515 million VND (22,300 USD), and MG HS, from 788 million VND, in Hanoi.

The five new agents are MG Le Van Luong and MG Long Bien in Hanoi, MG Vinh in Nghe An province, and MG Go Vap and MG Tay Sai Gon in HCM City. All offer trial drives.

Teh said MG Vietnam has set a goal of opening 20 agents nationwide within a year of the brand’s launch.

It also offers an Early Bird “50-5-5” promotion, with assistance provided for half of registration fees together with a five-year maintenance programme with unlimited mileage and five times of full maintenance for free.

Every customer buying an MG will receive a lucky voucher for the chance to win a six-day trip for two to the UK./.