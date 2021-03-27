Business Programme supporting enterprises in optimising opportunities from EVFTA debuts A cooperation programme to help businesses to optimise advantages from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) through the Vietnam-EU e-commerce platform made debut in Hanoi on March 26.

Business Vietnam, UK exchange official notes of UKVFTA Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung on March 26 chaired a ceremony to exchange official notes between Vietnam and the UK confirming the effective date of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).

Business High demands push Vietnamese rice's prices up: Business Recorder Vietnam’s rice export prices hit a more than nine-year high this week as fresh orders trickled in, while rates for the Indian variety held near a one-month peak on healthy demand from buyers in other Asian countries and Africa, according to an article published on Pakistan’s news website Business Recorder.

Business Nghi Son 2 Thermal Power Plant connected with national electricty grid The first phase of a 500kV transmission line project connecting the Nghi Son 2 Thermal Power Plant with the national electricity grid was put into operation on March 26.