Midfielder Dinh Xuan Tien highlighted as one to watch at AFC U20 Asian Cup
Vietnamese midfielder Dinh Xuan Tien. (Photo: AFC)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese midfielder Dinh Xuan Tien has been identified as a player to watch at the upcoming 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U20 Asian Cup finals in Uzbekistan, according to the-afc.com.
The website highlighted one player from each of the 16 teams set to compete for the March 1-18 championship, with Tien among those singled out for praise.
Tien, who currently plays for V. League 1 side Song Lam Nghe An, was described by the website as a "hardworking midfielder" and "one of the many talented Vietnam players who will be sure to shine at Uzbekistan 2023." He scored three goals in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 qualifiers, including a brace against Hong Kong (China).
The tournament will feature 16 teams, including Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan, Jordan, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Oman, Tajikistan, Iran, Australia, Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, China, Iraq, and Syria. All eyes will be on these teams as they compete for the championship in what promises to be a thrilling event.
Vietnam is in Group B with Iran, Australia, and Qatar. They are among the five second-placed teams with the best results in the qualifying round.
The four teams advancing to the semi-finals will earn berths at the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup. As there are five slots for Asia at the World Cup, if Indonesia, the host of the World Cup, enters the Asian Cup semi-finals, the two best-performing teams that lose the quarter-finals will compete in a play-off to vie for the remaining slot.
Vietnam will compete against Australia on March 1, Qatar on March 4, and Iran on March 7./.