Culture - Sports Vietnamese photographer’s snap recognised in Agora Images contest A picture by Vietnamese photographer Nguyen Ngoc Hoa (also known as Hoa Carol) has been listed in the top 50 of the #Landscape2020 photo contest by Agora Images.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Photo Expression 2020 launched UNESCO in Vietnam in partnership with the Germany Embassy is organising Vietnam Photo Expression 2020, themed “Showing we care, sharing our vision on cultural diversity”.

Culture - Sports Thai ethnic people’s traditional brocade weaving Thai ethnic people in the Northwestern region are renowned for their traditional craft of brocade weaving that has been preserved for many generations.