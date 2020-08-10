Midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai among 500 most important players globally
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has been unexpectedly voted among the leading 500 most important players in the world by football publication World Soccer.
World Soccer recently released its September edition titled “The 500 Most Important Players on the planet”, including Vietnamese star Quang Hai on the list.
He has a good record across various age groups for the Vietnam national team, claiming the runner-up title at the AFC U23 Championship 2018, and winning the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 as well as SEA Games 2019.
In its special edition, Quang Hai’s image has been placed alongside Brazilian star Neymar.
Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Chanathip Songkrasin of Thailand and Neil Etheridge of the Philippines also made the list.
Globally, a number of leading stars also appeared, including the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
World Soccer is a well-known football publication from the UK that was first founded in 1960. The magazine regularly awards titles to the world’s leading players, coaches, referees, and best teams./.