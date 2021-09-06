Military Bank donates 1 million N95 medical masks to Ministry of Health
The Ministry of Health on September 6 received 1 million N95 medical masks worth approximately 40 billion VND (1.75 million USD) donated by the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank to help protect frontline medical workers in the fight against COVID-19.
At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on September 6 received 1 million N95 medical masks worth approximately 40 billion VND (1.75 million USD) donated by the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank to help protect frontline medical workers in the fight against COVID-19.
The masks was produced in and imported from the US, meeting the standards set by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Speaking at the handover ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan thanked the bank for its assistance, considering it a great source of encouragement for doctors and medical staff serving pandemic prevention and control.
He said about 17,000 health workers have to date been sent to Ho Chi Minh City and southern localities to support them in the COVID-19 combat.
Tran Minh Dat, deputy general director of the bank, hoped that the masks will be helpful to and encourage the force in the nation’s fight against the pandemic./.