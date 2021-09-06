Health Temasek Foundation presents medical supplies to Vietnam Singapore's Temasek Foundation on September 6 presented 16 respirators and a large quantity of medical supplies to Vietnam to help the country deal with the current resurgence of COVID-19.

Health Hanoi reports 38 COVID-19 cases on September 6 morning The Hanoi Department of Health confirmed 38 COVID-19 cases on September 6 morning, including one in the community, 23 in quarantine facilities, and 14 in locked-down areas.

Health Vietnam logs additional 13,137 COVID-19 cases An additional 13,137 COVID-19 cases, including 13,101 domestic and 36 imported, were recorded in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 5pm on September 5, the Ministry of Health reported.