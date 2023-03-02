La Lốp commune in Ea Súp district is more than 100 km from the provincial capital Buon Ma Thuot city. Travel remains inconvenient, so it is difficult for local people to access health services.

In late 2021, however, a military medical clinic was put into operation, providing regular medical check-ups and treatment for local people.

Dak Lak shares over 71 km of border with Cambodia. The border area consists of four communes in Buôn Đôn and Ea Súp districts. Local people face many hardships due to the harsh climate and poor soil.

The establishment of the medical clinic by local border guards has made it easier for people to access health services, making them feel more secure about remaining in remote border areas./.

