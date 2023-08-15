This marks the first deployment of an engineering unit rotation from Vietnam to carry out UN peacekeeping missions.

Despite facing challenging weather and living conditions, the unit displayed exceptional dedication in accomplishing their assigned tasks, leaving a positive impression on the international community, particularly the people of Abyei.

On the Ethiopian Airlines flight chartered by the United Nations to bring the team home were 157 members. Fifteen officers have remained in the region to hand over their duties, while 11 volunteers are preparing to join Military Engineering Unit Rotation 2.

This deployment represents the largest unit formation to date since Vietnam began taking part in peacekeeping activities. Through the efforts and contributions of the Vietnamese engineers, significant improvements have been made in Abyei, an area that is still impoverished and unstable. Infrastructure such as schools, roads, and houses have undergone positive transformations.

In recognition of their achievements, the Vietnamese team was presented with the UN Peacekeeping Mission medal./.

VNA