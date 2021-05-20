Military force ready to ensure safety for election day
Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang had a meeting with military units on the sector’s readiness to protect safety for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Committees for the 2021-2026 tenure.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang had a meeting with military units on the sector’s readiness to protect safety for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Committees for the 2021-2026 tenure.
Acknowledging related positive outcomes achieved by the units in the past time, the minister asked them to increase measures to gain a clear insight into the current situation and conduct regular information exchanges to make correct predictions on sabotaging schemes of hostile forces. The units were also tasked with tightly monitor over the country’s airspace, sea, islands, border and inland areas and cyberspace.
He ordered the readiness of personnel and facilities for any situations and the preparation of additional plans to ensure security and safety for the election, especially those to handle acts of sabotage by hostile forces.
He also requested the units to boost their internal and external cooperation to ensure political security, social order, and absolute safety for the election. They were advised to work with competent agencies and authorities at localities to deploy patrol forces, and monitor, and protect the safety of the election’s key areas and polling stations. The strict implementation of measures for COVID-19 prevention and control along the border were also ordered.
Giang said it is necessary to continue training and popularising military personnel on the laws on election as well as on citizens’ rights and obligations to vote.
Voters nationwide will go to the polls on May 23 to select 500 deputies of the 15th NA from 866 candidates. Polling stations will be open from 7am to 7pm./.