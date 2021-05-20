Politics Armed forces in Can Tho city cast ballots early Nearly 5,000 voters from armed forces in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho began to go to the polls on May 20 morning to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils of all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Early voting organised in 16 cities and provinces Certain areas in the northern province of Bac Ninh will hold early elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels, under a newly-issued document from the National Election Council (NEC).

Politics Vietnam attends ARF Defence Officials’ Dialogue Vietnam joined other 26 member states of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) at the ARF Defence Officials’ Dialogue (DOD), which was chaired by Haji Adi Ihram Bin Dato Paduka Haji Mahmud, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Policy and Strategy at the Brunei Defence Ministry, and David Lewis, Assistant Secretary Southeast Asia under the Australia’s Department of Defence in the form of video conference.

Politics Nhan Dan Newspaper has new Editor-in-Chief Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), has been appointed as Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper.