Military helicopter crashes in northern Philippines
A military helicopter with five people aboard crashed on July 23 evening while taking off at a military camp in the northern Philippines, announced the Philippine Air Force (PAF).
At the scene (Source: newsinfo.inquirer.net)
Manila (VNA) - A military helicopter with five people aboard crashed on July 23 evening while taking off at a military camp in the northern Philippines, announced the Philippine Air Force (PAF).
In a statement, the PAF said the UH-1D Huey chopper from the PAF's 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing crashed at the Cauayan Air Station in Isabela province’s Cauayan City at around 7:00 p.m. local time.
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines confirmed the accident, saying the five people on board consist of two pilots, one back rider, and two crew members.
Local police said two of them were dead, one injured, and two unaccounted for./.