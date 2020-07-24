World Investment continues to flow into Cambodia’s footwear industry Investment has continued to flow into Cambodia’s footwear industry as the COVID-19 pandemic runs rampant around the globe, reported the Phnom Penh Post.

World Indonesia: Food, beverage sectors contribute largest to H1 exports The food and beverage, and basic metal industries continued to make the largest contribution to Indonesia's exports in the manufacturing sector, with 13.73 billion USD and 10.87 billion USD worth of exports, respectively, during the first half of 2020.

World Singapore’s financial district vulnerable to rising sea levels: CBRE Prime office real estate in Singapore’s central business district (CBD) is highly susceptible to the risk of flooding as sea levels rise due to global warming, property consultants CBRE said in a report on July 23.

ASEAN Mobile internet subscribers in Cambodia down due to COVID-19 Cambodia had 14.8 million mobile internet subscribers, accounting for 90 percent of the population, by May, down 2.36 percent from one year ago, the Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia (TRC) said in a report released on July 20.