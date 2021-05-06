Health More cases linked with hospital’s COVID-19 cluster detected Nine cases of COVID-19 associated with the pandemic cluster at the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases were reported on May 6 morning. ​

Health Eight more cases of COVID-19 recorded at Hanoi-based hospital Vietnam reported eight new cases of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6am on May 6, all being patients of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Dong Anh.

Health Vietnam reports 26 new COVID-19 cases on May 5 evening Vietnam recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases, including eight imported and 18 domestically-transmitted infections in the past 12 hours to 6pm on May 5, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.