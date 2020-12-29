Military Hospital 175 asked to continue improving check-up, treatment services
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan asked Military Hospital 175 to continue improving the quality of its check-up and treatment services for patients while attending a ceremony to mark the hospital’s 45th traditional day on December 29 in HCM City.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan grants title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces to Military Hospital 175 (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan asked Military Hospital 175 to continue improving the quality of its check-up and treatment services for patients while attending a ceremony to mark the hospital’s 45th traditional day on December 29 in HCM City.
Ngan urged the hospital to promote the application of high technology, step up international integration and build a comprehensive and strong unit to become a modern and versatile health centre that meets regional standards.
It is also important to train qualified and professional staff, use advanced diagnostic and treatment techniques, increase the quality of hospital management, and stay ready to respond to emergency situations, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, she stressed.
On behalf of Party and State leaders, Ngan spoke highly of the achievements posted by Military Hospital 175 as well as its efforts over the last 45 years.
Presenting the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces to the hospital, the NA Chairwoman expressed her belief that the hospital will continue promoting its tradition and doing its utmost to fulfil all assigned tasks, thus contributing to developing the health sector during the international integration process.
Military Hospital 175 is a strategic military hospital in HCM City that conducts more than 14,000 surgeries each year. It also cares for the health of soldiers and fishermen on the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, thus contributing to maintaining national sovereignty./.