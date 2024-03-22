Society Water filtration system given to people affected by saltwater intrusion Keppel Corporation and Tien Phong newspaper on March 22 held a ceremony to hand over a water filtration system to people in Tan Thuy commune, Ba Tri district, the southern province of Ben Tre.

Society HCM City mobilises over 300 billion VND for poor, disadvantaged areas in 2023 The Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnamese Fatherland Front (VFF) mobilised over 300 billion VND (12.1 million USD) last year to support the poor, residents, officers, soldiers, and workers in border, sea and island areas across the country.

Politics Art official shows support to Party chief’s speech on personnel affairs Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the first meeting of the sub-committee on personnel affairs for the 14th National Party Congress holds in-depth, comprehensive and objective ideas, and shows the significance of the work as well as the Party's consistent, proper, and scientific views on personnel affairs, commented Tran Thi Thu Dong, Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations.

Society Fishing vessels’ violations of foreign waters gradually curbed: border guard official Vietnamese fishing vessels’ infringements of foreign waters have gradually decreased over the past years, which is the clearest demonstration of the border guard and other forces’ moves to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, an official has said.