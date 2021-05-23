Military personnel exercise citizens’ right, duty to vote
Joining voters across the country, constituents of the Vietnam People’s Army exercised the right and duty to vote on May 23 to select deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.
Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence, casts ballots on May 23 morning (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Joining voters across the country, constituents of the Vietnam People’s Army exercised the right and duty to vote on May 23 to select deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.
Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence, was the first to drop off ballots at a polling station in Dien Bien ward of Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district in the morning.
Meanwhile, Gen. Luong Cuong, member of the Politburo and the Central Military Commission’s Standing Board and Chairman of the army’s General Department of Politics, cast his votes in Cua Dong ward, Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district.
He was also joined by the vice chairmen of the General Department of Politics, including Sen. Lt. Gen. Tran Quang Phuong, Lt. Gen. Trinh Van Quyet, and Sen. Lt. Gen. Do Can.
Military personnel drop off their ballots on May 23 morning (Photo: VNA)The Vietnam People’s Army has 33 candidates in the NA election and 1,108 others in the People’s Council elections, including 99 candidates for seats in provincial-level People’s Councils, 781 for district-level People’s Councils, and 228 for communal-level People’s Councils.
The military units performing sea, island, and border safeguarding duties and those tasked with protecting the elections were allowed to hold early voting on May 4 and 22.
On the election day, nearly 69.2 million voters nationwide will select 500 deputies to the 15th NA, nearly 4,000 to provincial-level People’s Councils, almost 23,000 to district-level People’s Councils, and over 240,000 to communal-level People’s Councils./.