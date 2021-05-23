Politics Vietnam to enter new stage of development: Party leader Vietnam is entering a new stage of development that will meet the demand and aspirations of voters and people nationwide, according to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue comes to poll in Hai Phong National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue was the first to cast ballots to select deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021 – 2026 tenure at Polling Station No.1 in An Lao township, the northern city of Hai Phong’s An Lao district on May 23 morning.

Politics Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan goes to the poll in An Giang province Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan was the first to cast her vote at the voting unit No.3 in My Xuyen district, Long Xuyen city (the southern province of An Giang) on May 23 morning, in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Standing NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man votes in Can Tho city Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and constituents in Tan An ward of Ninh Kieu district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, cast votes to select deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 on May 23 morning.