Military set up two COVID-19 treatment hospitals in Bac Giang, Bac Ninh
Medical staff conduct COVID-19 testing in a lab. (Photo: Ministry of Health)Hanoi (VNA) – The military are urgently setting up two temporary hospitals to provide care for COVID-19 patients in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, which are the two provinces affected the worst by the current COVID-19 resurgence in Vietnam.
The two facilities, one located on the ground of the Political Officers College’s No.2 campus in Bac Ninh city and the other at Regiment 831 of the Bac Giang Military Command in Viet Yen district, are scheduled to begin receive patients from 5pm on May 19.
Each has 300 beds and close to 120 medical workers. Their capacity can be raised to 500 beds if required.
A COVID-19 checkpoint is set up between Bac Ninh city and Bac Giang's Viet Yen district. (Photo: VNA)According to the Ministry of National Defence’s General Department of Logistics, the hospitals are designed to offer emergency care and treatment for COVID-19 patients in a bid to help the two provinces swiftly keep the coronavirus at bay.
In a meeting with the ministry’s steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control on May 16, Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang said his ministry will deploy more officers and vehicles to support pandemic-hit localities in fighting the fourth COVID-19 wave.
Meanwhile, the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology on May 19 announced that B.1.617.2 – the Indian variant of coronavirus – has been found in 29 samples collected in Vietnam. They include 10 in Hanoi, five in the Vietnam National Cancer Hospital’s Tan Trieu facility, nine in Bac Giang, two in Bac Ninh, two in Vinh Phuc and one in Hai Phong.
The UK’s B.1.17 variant, meanwhile, were detected in two samples collected in Hai Duong./.