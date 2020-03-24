Military soldiers take care of people under quarantine
The soldiers of 58th Regiment, 308th Division, I Corps prepare meals for people at concentrated isolation areas of the unit (Photo: VNA)
Meals provide adequate nutritional value to serve people at concentrated isolation areas (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers of 58th Regiment, 308th Division, I Corps serve daily necessities for people at concentrated isolation areas (Photo: VNA)
Medical personnel conduct daily health checks for those who perform quarantine at military units (Photo: VNA)
Health workers take samples of SARS-CoV-2 virus suspects (Photo: VNA)
Disinfection of the environment around isolated areas to limit the spread of the disease (Photo: VNA)
About 31,000 Vietnamese citizens and foreigners who returned or entered the country from coronavirus-hit countries and territories are being put in quarantine zones at more than 100 military units nationwide (Photo: VNA)