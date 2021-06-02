Sci-Tech Da Nang tops Vietnam ICT Index for 12 straight years The central city of Da Nang has maintained its leading position in terms of readiness for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) development and application, topping the Vietnam ICT Index rankings for another year in 2020.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s digital transformation solutions win Stevie Awards Two digital transformation solutions of Vietnam have won prizes of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for “Innovation in B2B Products & Services”.

Sci-Tech Local tech platforms expand into global markets Having gained a foothold in the domestic market, many technological platforms created by Vietnamese companies are now extending their reach to the world and been welcomed in foreign markets, according to Ha Noi Moi (New Hanoi) newspaper.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese students earn third prize at 2021 Regeneron ISEF A Vietnamese project has won the third prize at the 2021 Regeneron ISEF Grand Awards, making Vietnam one of 34 countries and territories to be honoured among 81 taking part.