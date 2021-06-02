Military-developed robot sent to Bac Giang to support COVID-19 fight
A medical robot manufactured by the Military Technology Academy to support COVID-19 prevention and control activities was sent to the current largest pandemic hot spot in the northern province of Bac Giang on June 1.
A Vibot can carry goods weighing 100 kilos (Source: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A medical robot manufactured by the Military Technology Academy to support COVID-19 prevention and control activities was sent to the current largest pandemic hot spot in the northern province of Bac Giang on June 1.
The robot, called “Vibot,” is the result of a scientific research project conducted by the academy since April 2020.
It has been piloted in Bac Thang Long Hospital and the second facility of Bach Mai Hospital with positive results.
In Bac Giang, Vibot will take the charge of transporting food, medicine, necessities and other stuff from outside to patient rooms, taking trash from the rooms to garbage collection areas, and serving remote conversations between the patients and their family members./.