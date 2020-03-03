Society Project to benefit female labourers in Hai Phong The fourth phase of the “For mother and baby – for Vietnamese stature” project was launched in the northern port city of Hai Phong on March 2.

Society Made-in-Vietnam social network connects global travel lovers Founded by the Astra Global Technology Company, the newly launched Astra Tourism Social Network is expected to become a platform connecting citizens around the world through the typical culture of each nation, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Society PM: no treatment discrimination but resolute quarantine against COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 2 emphasised both the requirement for no treatment discrimination against those who have gone through regions hit by COVID-19 to Vietnam and the need to step up quarantine, saying it is a useful measure to control the epidemic.

Society WB-supported project to help ensure water supply for Mekong Delta Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with World Bank (WB) representatives on March 2 to discuss a water supply project for the region.