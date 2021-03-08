Society Over 2,800 public administrative procedures go online More than 2,800 administrative procedures have been available on the National Public Service Portal which was launched in December 2019.

Society New Year gathering hosted for adopted Vietnamese children in Italy A virtual gathering was hosted by the Embassy of Vietnam in Italy on March 7 for adopted Vietnamese children on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.

Society 40 illegal immigrants found in HCM City Ho Chi Minh City’s police have detected 40 foreigners, all Chinese, who entered Vietnam illegally on March 5-6.

Society Prosecution proposed against former HCM City Vice Chairman The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security on March 6 said it has suggested prosecuting 16 people, including a former senior official of Ho Chi Minh City, found to play a role in a law violation case in the State-owned Saigon Agriculture Incorporated (Sagri).