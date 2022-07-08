Mindset in scientific-technological management should be changed: Minister
Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat and representatives from some UNESCO member countries exchanged views on the role of basic sciences in policy-making at a high-level seminar in Paris on July 8.
At the seminar in Paris (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat and representatives from some UNESCO member countries exchanged views on the role of basic sciences in policy-making at a high-level seminar in Paris on July 8.
The seminar took place as part of the opening ceremony of the International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development (IYBSSD 2022) at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
Speaking of lessons drawn from the COVID-19 combat, which have led to changes in the relations between science and policy-making, Dat stressed the need to change the mindset in scientific-technological management, encourage testing and promote innovations.
He suggested forming platforms to share scientific information and data, helping less developed countries to catch up with the world’s scientific and technological trends.
Vietnam is one of the first countries that initiated and promoted the ratification of a resolution on IYBSSD 2022 at the 40th session of the General Conference of UNESCO in October 2019, and the co-author of the resolution in December 2021.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Michel Spiro, President of the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics (IUPAP) and Chair of the Steering Committee of IYBSSD 2022, said such acts by Vietnam reflect the importance the country attaches to basic sciences in daily activities and sustainable development.
He called for the support from countries, policymakers and the entire society so that basic sciences can achieve targets for sustainable development./.