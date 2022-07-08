Sci-Tech PetroVietnam targets digital transformation completion by 2030 The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has been developing and perfecting appropriate and effective solutions, and coordinating with socio-political organisations in promoting digital transformation in all its subsidiaries.

Sci-Tech Quang Ninh works hard on digital transformation in administrative reform Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh are striving to promote comprehensive digital transformation, especially in administrative reform, with the aims of luring more investment into the locality.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese edtech startup raises 2.4 million USD from foreign funds Vietnam-based edTech platform Azota has raised 2.4 million USD in a Pre-Series A round led by GGV Capital, a global venture capital firm that invests in local founders.

Videos Over 265 cyber attacks per week on Vietnamese systems The total number of cyber-attacks causing problems on information systems in Vietnam was more than 6,640 in the first six months. On average, there are more than 256 attacks on domestic systems every week.