Business Vietnam, Singapore firms partner up to develop 2.5-bln-USD project in Bac Giang Saigon Telecom Technology Joint Stock Company (SAIGONTEL) of Vietnam and Aurous Capital Pte. Ltd of Singapore have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on investment cooperation in a 2.5-billion USD project to develop an industrial and urban complex in the northern province of Bac Giang.

Business Common green zone needed to deal with congestion in northern border gates: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has asked leaders of northern border provinces to work with Chinese authorities to set up a “common green zone” model to speed up customs clearance procedures and settle the congestion in border gates.

Business Vietnam, Singapore seek to step up trade cooperation Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien had a working session with Singaporean Minister for Manpower, and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, on the occasion of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s State visit to Singapore from February 24 - 26.

Business Vietjet, Changi Airports International work together to develop aviation services supply in Vietnam Vietjet, SOVICO Group and Changi Airports International (CAI), the international arm of Changi Airport Group, have signed a strategic partnership agreement worth 1.5 billion USD to develop the provision of aviation services at airports in Vietnam and in the region.