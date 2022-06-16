At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh(VNA) – Mini Thailand Week – the first of its kind – kicked off in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 16, showcasing outstanding Thai products.



The event, which will run until June 19, is being jointly held by the Department of International Trade Promotion under the Thai Ministry of Commerce, the Trade Office at the Thai Embassy in Hanoi, and VINEXAD National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC of Vietnam.



Mini Thailand Week, or the Top Thai Brands Exhibition, are different versions of the famous trade fair held annually in Hanoi and Hai Phong for the past 20 years. The trade fair has received positive feedback not only from businesses looking for opportunities to strengthen their networks but also from Vietnamese customers wishing to access quality Thai products and services.



The event in Quang Ninh features more than 60 booths run by Thai companies, representative offices and distribution agents in Vietnam.



On display are outstanding Thai products and services such as food and beverages, home appliances, electrical appliances, textiles, jewellery, cosmetics and beauty products, and tourism services.



The event is expected to help boost bilateral trade and strengthen mutual understanding between Thailand and Vietnam./.