Nguyen Phuc Duc has jogged the memory of those who love Sai Gon with his wooden scale models depicting the city’s groceries, vendors, barber shops, and theatres, among others.



Founding The Gioi Ti Hon (Tiny World) in September 2014, Duc has put a lot of effort into his creations, which require unbounded enthusiasm.

He said he hopes they will touch the hearts of those who love Sai Gon, and will become a tourism product that sends Vietnamese culture to the world.

Memories of old Sai Gon are certain to come flooding back to those who visit The Gioi Ti Hon. Besides making miniatures that reflect modern life in Ho Chi Minh City, Duc is also planning to create more miniature versions of other places in Vietnam.



This is the Golden Bridge - a globally-renowned tourist site in Da Nang - made by Nguyen Van Binh, the owner of Conimi.



Meticulousness, creativity, and patience are needed to complete a complex wooden sculpture like this.



With the miniatures, images of Da Nang city have been brought closer to local people and foreign visitors. They are also billed as tourism products of the city.



Unlike Duc and Binh, Nguyen Thi Ha An, aged 28 and from Hanoi, has contributed to popularising Vietnamese culture by making coin-sized dishes.

An began making mini-sized dishes two years ago after seeing that foreigners had fallen in love with Vietnamese cuisine.

It takes An and her team between five and seven days to make a clay model like this. They must carry out detailed studies of the materials in each “dish”.



An is planning to make other miniatures of Vietnamese beverages, costumes, and interiors of ancient houses, to send Vietnamese culture out to the world./.

VNA