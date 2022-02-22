Health Quarantine for fully vaccinated COVID-19 contacts shortened to five days People who get at least two shots of COVID-19 vaccines and have close contact with COVID-19 patients will be quarantined for five days instead of seven days as previously, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Meeting looks to improve health care resources in HCM City Human resources in the health sector of Ho Chi Minh City have undergone many changes in terms of quantity, quality and structure, said Tang Chi Thuong, director of the municipal Department of Health.