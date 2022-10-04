Mining, construction expo attracts over 100 firms
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – More than 100 domestic and foreign enterprises are participating in the Vietnam International Mining, Minerals Recovery and Construction Exhibition, which opened in Hanoi on October 4.
The businesses came from 18 nations and territories, including the Czech Republic, China, and Poland.
Lasting until October 6, the expo is taking place at the International Centre for Exhibition (ICE) at 91 Tran Hung Dao, Hoan Kiem district.
The organiser said it offered an ideal networking venue for the participating businesses operating in the mining, mineral, and construction industries.
Nguyen Ngoc Co, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Coal - Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin), said the exhibition will contribute to promoting technology transfer and development as well as cooperation between businesses and experts in the mining-mineral sector.
In addition to the display of state-of-the-art products and advanced technological solutions, the event is also featuring seminars on hot topics such as digital transformation, and the application of technologies, simulation, digitalisation and robots in mining, among others./.