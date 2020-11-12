ASEAN Journalists receive best conditions to work at 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Communications have joined hands with relevant businesses and agencies to create the best possible conditions for journalists at the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on November 12.

Society Storm Etau claims two lives in central region Two deaths have been reported as storm Etau, the 12th hitting the East Sea this year, swept through the central region on November 10, bringing strong wind and heavy rains, according to the standing office of the central steering committee for natural disaster control.

Society Coastal central localities urged to take active response to storm Vamco The Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the National Committee for Disaster Response, Search and Rescue have urged coastal central cities and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Binh Thuan to actively respond to Vamco, the 13th storm to hit the East Sea this year.

Society Central provinces receive seeds to restart farming after floods The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has allocated nearly 39 tonnes of maize and vegetable seeds from national reserves to certain central provinces, to help them recover farming after the recent devastating floods.