Business German businesses eyeing Vietnam Authorities in the German city of Hamburg and German businesses in general have expressed their interest in the potential the Vietnamese market holds and their belief that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will help open up more opportunities for German companies in the country.

Business Finance Ministry launches open budget portal The Ministry of Finance (MoF) launched an open budget portal at https://ckns.mof.gov.vn/ on August 26.

Business Import-export expected to drive credit growth Credit growth for the remainder of the year will be driven by imports and exports, according to a recent survey by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Vietnam seeks new ADB loan for HCM City metro project The Government has asked the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a loan of approximately 1 billion USD to ensure capital supply for the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro project, HCM City’s second metro line.