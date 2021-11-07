Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – As Vietnam is facing many challenges, including restructuring to improve productivity, coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery, climate change adaptation and sustainable development, Vietnam always welcomes initiatives to contribute to the country’s development and wants to bring its solutions to supply the international market, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has said.



He made the statement at the “One Global Vietnam: Connect2Future” forum which was organised by the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) on November 4-5 in Paris. It aimed to connect experts, intellectuals, business people, and policymakers to exchange and subsequently recommend action plans to contribute to Vietnam's development vision until 2045.

The forum attracted the participation of nearly 100 leading Vietnamese and international experts and intellectuals in selected strategic fields, and representatives of large corporations, businesses, governmental organisations and non-governmental organisations.



Hung said that overseas Vietnamese are an integral part and an important factor connecting Vietnam with the international community. He appreciated the formation of a network of Vietnamese experts abroad, considering it as a bridge between domestic and foreign resources.

“More than 500,000 intellectuals and many Vietnamese people working in agencies, enterprises and organisations abroad are a great resource contributing to the development of the country," he said, believing that the forum was an opportunity to bring global knowledge to Vietnam and that the country would be a fertile ground for innovation.



The minister also called on Vietnamese scholars and intellectuals around the world to contribute more to the cause of national construction and development of the homeland.



During the two-day meeting, participants exchanged views on issues, focusing on how to connect partners, innovations and talents in the future.



AVSE Global is a Paris-headquartered organisation with a global reach, pioneering in strategic consultancy, top executive education programmes and science and policy forums. It brings innovative solutions for the sustainable development of Vietnam by connecting collective intellectual strengths of talented Vietnamese experts and intellectuals worldwide with strong aspirations to contribute to the country’s development./.