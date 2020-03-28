Minister calls on people to cooperate with government in COVID-19 fight
Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung has expressed hope that people and businesses will stay calm and work together with the Government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
In an interview granted to the media about the implementation of Directive No.15/CT-TTg issued by the Prime Minister on March 27, Dung said the current epidemic spread requires more drastic actions.
He assured that while many countries report big surges in infection cases, the situation in Vietnam remains under control.
The minister pointed out that there are now few arrivals from abroad in Vietnam due to the suspension of almost all international flights. Those allowed to enter Vietnam have all been put under concentrated quarantine.
According to him, Vietnam took early and cautious steps in the fight. Dung stressed that if the country had failed to be vigilant, the situation could have been much worse.
Elaborating on Directive 15’s measures including banning events and meetings of more than 20 people and gatherings of over 10 people outside offices, schools and hospitals, Minister Dung explained that the ban applies to unnecessary activities such as cultural-sports and entertainment events.
It is not applied to such cases as working at offices or banks. However, it is recommended that agencies and organisations reduce the number of delegates at meetings to below 20, and actively switch to working online to reduce the number of employees in one certain place.
The official also refuted rumor about lock-down of major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, adding that the PM only ordered shutting down non-essential businesses, except those supplying food, pharmaceuticals, petrol and health check-ups and treatment services.
The PM also requested that people refrain from travelling, especially from epidemic-hit cities and provinces to other localities, and public transport be suspended or rearranged to prevent crowds, except cargo transportation vehicles, he said.
On the occasion, the minister called on each individual and organisation to seriously follow the Prime Minister’s Directive as well as directions by the Party and State and guidelines by ministries and agencies in the effort./.
