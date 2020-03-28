Politics Deputy Foreign Minister talks with counterparts about COVID-19 Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on March 27 held second phone talks with leaders of foreign ministries of the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), India, Australia and New Zealand to discuss COVID-19 situation.

World UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libya Vietnam has called on all concerned parties in Libya to abide to the temporary ceasefire in Libya and work to early reach a long-term ceasefire and ensure access to humanitarian aid, at an online meeting of the UN Security Council on Libya on March 26 morning.

Politics HCM City shows good external-relation performance in COVID-19 fight The Ho Chi Minh City Foreign Affairs Office has closely coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign diplomatic representative agencies to effectively cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to the promotion of friendliness and hospitality of Vietnamese people to international friends.

Politics PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 held separate phone talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, during which the leaders discussed coordination between Vietnam and the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.