Minister checks security readiness at Party Congress venue
Minister of Public Security To Lam speaks at the inspection session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - General To Lam, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, inspected readiness to guarantee security at the 13th National Party Congress at the ministry’s command centre in the National Convention Centre, the congress’s venue, in Hanoi on January 29.
Applauding the efforts of forces protecting security and order at the congress, Lam said they have seriously performed their tasks in line with prepared plans.
Traffic control plans have also ensured safety and convenience for congress delegates as well as people’s daily activities, he noted, adding that forces have carried out their duties not only at the command centre but also in surrounding areas, on land, in the sky, and in cyberspace.
The command centre in the National Convention Centre is connected with others of the ministry and the public security departments in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to guarantee security and order at the congress. Personnel, vehicles, and equipment at these centres have been geared up for any complex circumstance.
Lam asked relevant forces to press on with ensuring security and remain ready to take action to maintain absolute security and safety for the congress and to meet anti-COVID-19 requirements.
The 13th National Party Congress is taking place from January 25 to February 2. In attendance are 1,587 delegates representing over 5.1 million Party members nationwide./.