Politics VNA's photo exhibition lures delegates to Congress A photo exhibition, held at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi by the Vietnam News Agency in celebration of the 13th National Party Congress, has attracted the attention of delegates to the congress.

World National Party Congress opens new era for Vietnam’s development: Russian expert The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has all elements to become an important political event in Vietnam’s history, opening a new era for the nation’s development, said Prof. Dr. Vladimir Nikolaevich Kolotov, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Institute under the Saint Petersburg State University.

Politics National Party Congress continues working on personnel affairs The 13th National Party Congress continues discussing personnel affairs during its plenary session in Hanoi on January 29.

Politics Infographic Significant milestones in national construction and development Vietnam has overcome a range of challenges and integrated more deeply into the world during the 90-plus years of the Communist Party of Vietnam.