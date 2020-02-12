Business PM orders removal of bottlenecks for border trade Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 12 order the removal of bottlenecks for export-import activities and trading of goods in border regions in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus Covid-19.

Business CPI projected to decline in next two months Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in February and March will be lower than that in the previous month if the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel of the coronavirus (Covid-19) ends in Q1, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Action programme launched to fight origin fraud The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued an action programme to step up efforts to combat origin fraud and illegal transportation of goods.

Business Ministries seek new export markets for farm produce Authorities in China’s Guangxi province have decided to extend the closure of border gates and continue to suspend the trading of goods by individuals until the end of February, according to the Consulate General of Vietnam in Guangxi province.