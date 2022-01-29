Minister highlights importance of ensuring social security, safety for people
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung has said that the socio-economic recovery programme set out by the Party and State is reachable if social welfare and safety of people are ensured.
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung has said that the socio-economic recovery programme set out by the Party and State is reachable if social welfare and safety of people are ensured.
According to the minister, Vietnam is persistently implementing the dual goals of both preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensuring social security and economic development. The country has completed a project on restoring and developing the labour market, ensured social welfare, and esynchronously implemendt all policies related to the National Target Programme for the 2021 – 2025 period.
In 2021, the ministry focused on advising the Government to promulgate three basic groups of policies, on social support for social protection beneficiaries, for those who rendered services to the nation, and for workers and employers facing difficulties due to the pandemic, which, Dung said, are unprecedented policies issued with the most urgency and fastest possible conditions, but with the most transparent procedures.
The Government issued two resolutions to provide assistance for pandemic-affection people, which have to date benefitted over 44 million people with a total disbursed amount of 76 trillion VND (3.35 billion USD).
To ensure social welfare and safety for people, the minister stressed the need to implement the social recovery programme, especially the restoration of the labour market and people's life, at the fastest and most effective level.
It is essential to focus on building a synchronous social welfare system, targeting all people with two basic pillars of social insurance and health insurance.
Attention will be paid to housing issues for workers, supporting workers in industrial zones, especially in key economic regions, creating conditions for workers to return to the previous labour market, and generating jobs for workers who do not want to return to their previous jobs, Dung said, stressing the importance of well implementing the sustainable poverty reduction programme, and striving for gender equality, women empowerment, and better child care./.