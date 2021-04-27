Illustrative image (Photo: Indonesiainside)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on April 26 that India is now the world’s largest biodiesel producer with a daily output of 137,000 barrels, much higher than the US with 112,000 barrels, Brazil 99,000 barrels and Germany 62,000 barrels.



This success has positioned Indonesia as a country to be reckoned with in the world biodiesel market, he said, adding that Indonesia uses crude palm oil as the main raw material for producing biodiesel.



Scientists are mixing 30 percent of palm oil into diesel oil to make B30, which is being used to increase national energy security and independence, increase the added value of the palm oil industry, reduce consumption of imported fuel oil, and cut greenhouse gas emissions, he said.



In the framework of climate change, Indonesia is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 29 percent from business as usual, and 41 percent with international assistance by 2030.



Director of the Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency Eddy Abdurrachman said Indonesia’s biodiesel production rate experienced positive growth, with output surging 300 percent to 8.5 million kiloliters in 2020 from 3 million kiloliters in 2016./.

VNA