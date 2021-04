Politics Infographic Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh Le Van Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on April 8.

Politics Infographic Auditor General Tran Sy Thanh Tran Sy Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Office, was elected as Auditor General of the State Audit of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Politics Infographic Secretary General of National Assembly Bui Van Cuong Bui Van Cuong, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee, Secretary General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Office during the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Politics Infographic Chairman of National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents Nguyen Dac Vinh, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents during the 11th session of the 14th legislature.