Politics Infographic Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan Member of Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan was appointed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8, 2021.

Politics Infographic Auditor General Tran Sy Thanh Tran Sy Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Office, was elected as Auditor General of the State Audit of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Politics Infographic Secretary General of National Assembly Bui Van Cuong Bui Van Cuong, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee, Secretary General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Office during the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Politics Infographic Chairman of National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents Nguyen Dac Vinh, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents during the 11th session of the 14th legislature.