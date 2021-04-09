Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung
Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung was appointed Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8.
