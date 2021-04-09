Politics Infographic Inspector General of Government Inspectorate Doan Hong Phong Party Central Committee member, Secretary of the Nam Dinh provincial Party Committee Doan Hong Phong was appointed Inspector General of Government Inspectorate at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8.

Politics Infographic Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung was appointed Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8.

Politics Infographic Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan Member of Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan was appointed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8, 2021.

Politics Infographic Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, was appointed Minister of National Defence at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly.