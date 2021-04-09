Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc
Member of Party Central Committee, Auditor-General of the State Audit Office Ho Duc Phoc was appointed Minister of Finance at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8 in Hanoi.
Source: VNA
