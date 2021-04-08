Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son
Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly.
VNA
VNA
