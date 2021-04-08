Politics Infographic Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, was appointed Minister of National Defence at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly.

Auditor General Tran Sy Thanh Tran Sy Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Office, was elected as Auditor General of the State Audit of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Chairman of National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents Nguyen Dac Vinh, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents during the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Chairman of National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vu Hai Ha Vu Hai Ha, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee at the 11th session of the 14th legislature.