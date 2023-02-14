Politics Vietnamese military rescuers join search for earthquake victims in Turkey A team from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) has immediately begun search and rescue efforts in Haci Omer Alpagot commune, Antakya city, Hatay province of Turkey, after their arrival in the locality in the afternoon of February 14.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam views Brazil as important partner in South America: ambassador Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa said Vietnam always views Brazil as a major and important partner in South America at a recent meeting with officials of the host country’s state of Goiás.

Politics Vietnam, Bahrain seek to promote partnership Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu has visited Bahrain and co-chaired the first deputy ministerial-level political consultation between the two foreign ministries.