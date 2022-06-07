Politics Le Hong Son assigned to operate affairs of Hanoi People’s Committee The Standing Board of the Hanoi Party Committee has assigned its member Le Hong Son, Deputy Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, to be in charge of and operate affairs of the Party Party Civil Affairs Committee and the People’s Committee.

Politics Chu Ngoc Anh dismissed from Hanoi chairman post Chu Ngoc Anh was dismissed from the position as Chairman of the 16th municipal People’s Committee (2021-2026 tenure) at a meeting of the Hanoi People’s Council on June 7.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 7.