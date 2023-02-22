Politics Senior Lao leaders receive Vietnamese Party delegation Le Hoai Trung, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations, has paid a working visit to Laos at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Thongsavanh Phomvihane.

Politics Vietnam – important partner of EU: EP Foreign Affairs Committee The Chair of the European Parliament (EP)’s Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister has affirmed Vietnam is an important partner of the European Union (EU) and noted his wish for stronger cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard bolster cooperation The Vietnam Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard held talks in Hanoi on February 21 to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation.